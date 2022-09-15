Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man that shot his co-worker while working at an Allegheny West worksite.

The incident happened on August 26, 2022 at 3430 W. Westmoreland Street.

According to police, two construction workers argued while at a job site. One of the men, police say, pulled out a handgun and fired four shots at the man he was in a verbal dispute.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to both legs, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

Police say the suspect was observed by witnesses fleeing the area on a bicycle and was last seen south bound on 35th St towards Allegheny Ave. Surveillance video of the suspect entering a local store minutes after the shooting was recovered.

Police urge the public to contact the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.