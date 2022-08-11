Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating a man who allegedly shot and killed a man in South Philadelphia on July 27, 2022.

The incident happened on the 1800 block of Sigel Street around 6:54 pm.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot in the neck and torso. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center by police, where doctors pronounced him dead at 7:20 pm.

He was identified as Joelil Foy from South Philadelphia, police say.

Police say the suspect was driving a 2014 Maserati Pennsylvania tag# LSB-8726.

Suspect’s vehicle he was operating

Police urge the public to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.