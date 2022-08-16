Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit needs the public’s assistance locating a man who allegedly sexually assaulted someone in Center City.

The incident happened on August 11, 2022, in the 1100 block of Chestnut Street at approximately 1:30 am.

Police say the suspect is a man between 30 to 40-year-old, light beard with dreadlocks on top with short hair on the sides and back.

He wore a black Eazy-E t-shirt, black shorts, gray sneakers, and a red Phillies cap during the incident, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251/3252 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.