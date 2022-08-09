Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating a man who they say sexually assaulted a teen girl and a young woman.

The incidents happened at SEPTA trolley stations in Center City and West Philadelphia.

According to police, a 20-year-old woman was walking steps to exit the Septa station on 19th and Market when an unknown male sexually assaulted her Sunday. The suspect was then last seen walking east on Market Street from 19th Street.

On August 3, 2022, a 17-year-old girl was followed by a man to her trolley stop and was assaulted at 1401 JFK West Plaza, police say.

Authorities say the suspect wore a tan “NASA” hooded sweatshirt and black pants in both incidents. He is described as a man in his 40s with gray afro hairstyle, and a beard.

Police urge the public to contact the Special Victims Unit 215-685-3251/3252 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.