Philadelphia Police have arrested a man in connected with a Quadruple Shooting in Mayfair that left 3 people dead, and one wounded.

Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said, “Homicide Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Edwin Vargas, 24 for the 1/9/23 Triple Homicide/shooting that occurred @ 7300 Rowland Ave. Vargas is currently in custody.”

Vargas is in custody for the murder of three men, ages 18, 19, and 24. He also wounded a 28-year-old man who was hospitalized in critical condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said over 50 shell casings were found on the scene.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting. .