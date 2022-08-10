Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for an individual who gained access to Pelicana Chicken Restaurant and stole money.

The incident happened on July 18, 2022 at 719 N 2nd Street just before 4:30 am.

According to police, an unknown man forced his way through the restaurant’s front door and, once inside, stole $1,000 out of the cash registers.

This suspect is believed to be responsible for numerous other Commercial Burglaries in the Northern Liberties area, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.