The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted someone in North Philadelphia and Center City

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating a wanted man for two separate sexual assaults in North Philadelphia and Center City.

The incidents happened on April 4, 2022 on 7th and Market Street at 1:50 pm and on April 24, 2022 around 12:30 pm at 1200 Broad Street, police say.

Police say Quintez Adams, 28, is the offender of both incidents. Adams is known to frequent the area of 13th and Market Streets, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Adams.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

