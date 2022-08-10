Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating a man they say is responsible for another man’s death.

The incident happen on the 1900 block of N. 19th Street around 12:27 am Saturday.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 12:33 am.

A loaded gun was recovered from the scene, police say. After further investigation, police named Marcus Whitehead, 22, from the 5500 block of Miriam Road as a suspect.

Police urge the public to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.