Suspect in three separate shooting incidents in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police searching for a man who they say is the suspect for three separate shootings in West Philadelphia.

The incidents all happened at the Westpark Apartment complex between March 1st, 2022, and March 11th, 2022.

According to police, the suspect in all three incidents goes outside and fires a gun multiple times. Police say the suspect shot 75 shots total with at least two different types of firearms.

Suspect wanted for firing shots outside Westpark Apartment complex (PPD Photo)

No injuries were reported, police say.

READ MORE: Pizza driver carjacked while his three children were in the car

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detective Division 215-686-3183/3184 or call 911 if you have information on the suspect’s whereabouts.