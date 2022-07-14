Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia police are offering $20,000 to anyone with information on a suspect who allegedly killed a man in West Passyunk.

The incident happened on May 29, 2022, at approximately 5:04 pm in the 2000 block of Snyder Avenue.

According to police, two men were in a physical altercation. As the fight continued, the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead the following day by doctors, police say.

Police say the suspect fled the scene in a Nissan Sentra sedan.

Police urge the public to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.