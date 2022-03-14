Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s assistance locating a man responsible for Vandalizing Philadelphia Parking Authority kiosks.

The incident happened from October 29, 2021, through March 7, 2022 in Philadelphia’s Center City section.

Police say a man between the age of 40-50 damaged 127 parking kiosks by forcing toothpicks into the card reader slot. The suspect would vandalize kiosks in 7th Street to 13th Street and Race Street to Walnut Street, police say.

READ MORE: Toddler is dead after being struck by her grandmother’s car

Police urge the public to contact Central Detective Division 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the suspect’s whereabouts.