Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help in locating a man wanted for the shooting and killing of a man underground in Center City.

The shooting happened on Septa eastbound platform at the 19th Street and Market Street station around 2:16 pm.

According to police, a 64-year-old man was shot once in the head, shoulder, right hand, and back. Medics transported the man to Jefferson University Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead at 2:50 pm.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

Police urge the public to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.