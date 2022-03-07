A man left off a gunshot accidentally as he strike a man with a gun at El Toro Bar

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man responsible for a shooting at a West Philadelphia bar.

The shooting incident happened on February 11th, 2022, around 10:30 pm at 898 Belmont Avenue.

Police say a fight broke out between two men at El Toro bar. A third man police say jumps in the fight and strike a man in the head with a silver and black handgun.

The gun discharged incidental due to the suspect striking the man with the gun, police say. The suspect police say left the bar walks westbound on Westminster Street towards 43rd Street.

READ MORE: Armed man robs woman in Center City:

Police say the victim did not sustain non-life-threatening injuries.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detective Division 215-686-3183/3184or call 911 if you have information on the suspect’s whereabouts.