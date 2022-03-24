Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who violently attacked a man in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood.

The incident happened on March 16, 2022, around 7:07 pm at the 400 block of Hermitage Street.

Police say an unknown man attacked a man walking down Hermitage Street. The suspect knocked the victim down and began to punch and kick him for several seconds, police say.

The suspect took $4000 from the victim then fled towards Ridge Avenue in a black Chevrolet Sedan with damage to the passenger side hood and temporary registration in the left side rear window, police say.

READ MORE: Teen shooting multiple gunshots at man on video