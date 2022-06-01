Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Accident Investigation Division are investigating a incident that left a man critically injured Sunday.

The incident happened on 19th Street and Ridge Avenue around 11:37 pm.

Police say a 26-year-old driving a 2022 Tesla was traveling northbound on Ridge avenue approaching 19th street with the traffic light being green.

A 21-year-old man attempted to cross from the westbound side of the street to the eastbound side of 19th street against the red light, police say.

According to the police, the Tesla struck the man causing severe head trauma. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

There have been no charges at this time.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

