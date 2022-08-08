Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who burglarized multiple businesses across the city.

The incident happened on 277 W. Mt. Pleasant Avenue, 602 Carpenter Ln, and 6734 Germantown Avenue from 12:30 am to 4:00 am Thursday.

According to police, an unknown man broke into Evo Brick Oven Pizza at 12:30 am, proceeded to the basement, and stole two safes. The victim reported to police that approximately $8,000 was stolen. Video surveillance captured the robbery.

At 2:30 am, police say the same man broke into High Point Cafe and stole a cash register. The victim reported to police that approximately $2,100 was stolen. The suspect was last seen driving southbound in a dark-colored sedan. Video surveillance captured the robbery.

Police say at Maleani Cafe, around 4:00 am, the method of entry was used as in the two previous robberies. No video captured the theft, but police say a register was broken.

Police urge the public to contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.