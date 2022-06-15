Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who broke into Christini All Wheel Drive Bicycle and stole an antique bike.

The incident happened on 611 N 2nd Street around 7:01 am Saturday.

According to police, an unknown man broke the company’s back door glass window. The suspect enters the building, takes a military 1996 prototype bicycle worth $100,000 then flees the area.

The suspect has a bald head with a beard, medium build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and dark shoes, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.