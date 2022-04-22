Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s assistance locating a man who they say broke into someone’s apartment in Logan Square and stole items.

The incident happened on April 8, 2022, at the 2300 block of Race Street around 3:00 pm.

According to authorities, an unknown man gained entry into the apartment and headed to the upper floors. Once there, police say the man forced his way into someone’s apartment and stole $10,000 worth of merchandise.

READ MORE: Masked thieves were unsuccessful in stealing money from a gas station

The suspect used a big red Nike duffle bag to conceal and carry stolen items, police say. Police say the suspect was wearing a dark hat, dark button-down shirt, light-colored pants, and brown shoes.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.