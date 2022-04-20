Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who was caught on video surveillance stealing merchandise from Buffalo Exchange in Center City.

The incident happened on April 7, 2022, around 5:50 pm at 1520 Chestnut Street.

According to police, an unknown man entered the store, grabbed clothing, and put it in a bag. Police say he failed to pay for $400 worth of merchandise.

On his way out the store, police say, the suspect took a book bag belonging to one of the employees containing various electronics valued at approximately $2,145.

Police say the suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a white and gray stripe across the front, brown pants with cargo pockets and brown shoes.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047/3048 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

