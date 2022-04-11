Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was stabbed four times by an unknown suspect in Philadelphia’s Kensington section Sunday.

The incident happened on the 3000 block of F Street around 1:01 pm.

According to police, a 34-year-old man was stabbed twice in his face and upper torso. Medics transported the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

