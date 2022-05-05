Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was stabbed multiple times in Philadelphia’s Harrogate neighborhood Wednesday night.

The incident happened on the 2000 block of East Victoria Street just before 9:00 pm.

According to police, a 60-year-old man was stabbed on the left side of his face, left shoulder, and left side of his chest. Police transported the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition by doctors.

No weapon was recovered, but an arrest was made.