Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was stabbed several times early on St. Patrick’s Day morning in Philadelphia’s West Passyunk neighborhood.

The incident happened on 19th Street, and Snyder Avenue just before 6:00 am.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was stabbed multiple times throughout his body. Medics transported the man to Jefferson Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition, police say.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were found.