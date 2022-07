Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was stabbed Monday morning inside his home in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 400 block of Domino Lane just before 10:00 am.

According to police, a man was stabbed once in the shoulder in his apartment. The man arrived at Roxborough Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered, but an arrest was made.