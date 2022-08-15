Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was stabbed multiple times in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Saturday.

The incident happened on the 900 block of East Westmoreland Street around 2:58 am.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the neck and chest. Medics transported the victim to Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

READ MORE: Man shot in the hip, hit over the head with a gun in Kensington

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.