Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are have an individual in custody for alledgedly stabbing a man twice in the city’s Glenwood section.

The incident happened on the 800 block of West Lehigh Avenue just before 2:00 am Saturday.

According to police, a 48-year-old was stabbed in the left side of the head and the abdomen inside a home on the block. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

An arrest was made but no weapon was found,

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc