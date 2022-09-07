Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police at Riverside Correctional Facility are investigating two separate stabbings inside the facility.

The incident happened on the 8100 block of State Road around 6:00 pm Tuesday.

According to police, a 36-year-old man was stabbed once in the right eye. Medics rushed the man to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

Forty minutes later, a 23-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the back, and both arms, police say. He was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by a prison van, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered in either incident.