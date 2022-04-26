Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was stabbed Tuesday by his girlfriend in Philadelphia’s Torresdale neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 3100 block of Willits Road at approximately 3:30 am.

According to police, a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the left shoulder. He was taken in a private vehicle to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition by medics, police say.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Northeast Detective Division.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

