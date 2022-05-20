Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed several times in North Philadelphia Thursday.

The incident happened on the 4500 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 4:26 pm.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was stabbed six times in the back and chest. Police rushed the man to Temple University, where he was listed in critical condition by doctors.

No weapons were recovered, but police say a man is in custody.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

