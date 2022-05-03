Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was stabbed five times in North Philadelphia early Monday morning. The incident happened on the 2500 block of West Seltzer Street around 12:29 am.

According to police, a 36-year-old man was stabbed three times in the chest and once in each thigh. Medics transported the victim to Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in critical condition.

Read More: Woman driver, armed man, robs a man for his belongings in Old City

No arrests were made, and no weapon was recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc