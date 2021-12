Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police are investigating a stabbing in North Philadelphia that left a man with wounds in his back.

The incident happened between Broad Street and Glenwood Avenue around 5:47 am Tuesday.

According to police, a 42-year-old man was stabbed four times in his back. Medics took the man to Temple Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition, police say.

At this time, no arrests have been made.