Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was stabbed multiple times in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. The incident happened on the 3400 block of Hartville Street just before 9:00 pm.

According to police, a 42-year-old man was stabbed in his chest, right arm, and right side. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital – Episcopal Campus in a private vehicle, where he was listed in stable condition by doctors.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

