Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being found inside a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in Strawberry Mansion.

The shooting happened on the 3400 block of Ridge Avenue just before 2:00 am Friday.

According to police, a 39-year-old man was found inside a Land Rover suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and back. Medics rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where doctors listed him in critical condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.