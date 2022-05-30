Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot in West Philadelphia Sunday while he was fighting a man. The incident happened on the 5900 block of Market Street around 6:33 pm.

According to police, a 31-year-old man fought with another man along the street. Another man, police say, shot him once in the left leg.

The victim was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police and was placed in stable condition by doctors, police say.

Police say a man is in custody, and a weapon was recovered.