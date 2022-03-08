1 man is dead, another man is in stable condition

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police say two men were shot, one died, Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened on the 2500 block of West Cumberland Street just before 2:00 pm.

Police say a 31-year-old man was shot two times in the head. Medics took the man to Temple University Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:02 pm.

A 29-year-old man was shot once in his calf, police say. The man was taken to Temple Hospital by medics, where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made.