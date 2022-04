Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police have someone in custody for their involvement in a fatal shooting in Kensington Friday.

The incident happened on the 2000 block of Pickwick Street around 4:05 pm,

According to police, a 38-year-old man was shot two times in the head. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene at 4:13 pm.

A weapon was recovered, and a person of interest was taken into custody, police say.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

