Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for whoever shot two men multiple times in Phialdelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood. The gunfire killed one of the shooting victims.

According to investigators, two people approached a man along the 4300 block of Carlisle Street Wednesday night, and shot him six times. Police say the victim was talking to a friend when the two suspects ambushed him and opened fire. The victim was shot once in his arm, armpit, and twice in his head and back, police say.

Police rushed the man Temple University Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. A 23-year-old man was grazed in his arm from the shooting, police say. The man was treated on the scene by medics.

Police say no arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.