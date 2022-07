Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a murder in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, where a man was shot and killed Tuesday.

The shooting happened on the 300 block of East Cambria Street just after 1:39 pm.

According to police, an unknown gunman shot a man in his 20s multiple times in the upper torso. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital by police, where doctors pronounced him dead at 2:01 pm.

A weapon was recovered, but no arrests were made.