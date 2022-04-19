Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood Monday night.

The shooting happened on the 300 block of Earlham Terrace Street around 9:16 pm.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. Police transported the victim to Albert Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medics at 9:33 pm.

The victim was later identified as Gregory Battle of the 7900 block of Michener Avenue.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

