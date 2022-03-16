Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborbood.

The shooting happened on the 1800 block of Foulkrod Street around 6:30 pm Tuesday.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. Police transported the man to Temple University Hospital, where medics pronounced him dead at 7:15 pm.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.