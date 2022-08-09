Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 7400 block of State Road just after 8:00 pm Monday.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body by an unknown suspect. Police rushed him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead at 8:27 pm.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were found.