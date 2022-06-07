20-year-old man critically injured after someone shot him in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood Monday.

The incident happened on the 3500 block of North Smedley Street just after 8:00 pm.

According to police, officers found a 20-year-old man suffering multiple times throughout the body on the 1700 block of Atlantic Street. Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition by doctors.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

