Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man survives after being shot several times in North Philadelphia Tuesday evening.

The incident happened on the 400 block of Diamond Street around 6:18 pm.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. The victim was taken in a private car to Temple University Hospital, where medics placed him in stable condition.

Arrests were made, and weapons were recovered, police say.