Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

The shooting occurred on the 1500 block of South 22nd Street around 9:40 pm Wednesday.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times inside a restaurant. Police transported the man to a nearby hospital, where doctors listed him in critical condition.

READ MORE: Police found a man dead inside a Overbrook home

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.