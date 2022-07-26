Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia where one man died, and another was shot once.

The incident happened on the 3600 block of North 15th Street around 12:50 pm Monday.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso. Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead at 1:06 pm.

He was later identified as Kelvin Gray and is from the neighborhood where he was killed, police say.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot once in the left arm. He was transported to Temple Hospital, where medics placed him in stable condition.

READ MORE: Man critically injured after being shot in the back, walked into police headquarters

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.