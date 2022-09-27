Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood.

The shooting incident happened on the 1600 block of Creston Street around 12:33 am Monday.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head. Medics arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead at 12:54 am.

The victim was later identified as Ryan D. Findley from Lawncrest, police said.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.