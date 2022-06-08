Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in North Philadelphia Tuesday.

The incident happened on the 2900 block of Broad Street just after 11:00 am.

According to police, a 42-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head by an unknown suspect. He was pronounced at the scene by medics at 11:06 am, police say.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

