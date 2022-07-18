Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting a man multiple times and killing him in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 3500 block of Amber Street around 4:36 pm Friday.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was found laid out on the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 4:15 pm.

The victim was later identified as Marc Anthony Santiago-Moyer from Northeast Philadelphia.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.