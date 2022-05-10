Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Kensington.

The shooting incident happened on the 500 block of E Cornwall Street around 12:40 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arriving at the location, police say they found a 20-year-old man inside the driver seat of a Dodge Challenger with multiple gunshot wounds to the face and chest.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 12:57. He was identified as Emmanuel Luis Sowell of the 1500 block of Lardner Street, police say.

The motive is unknown at this time. No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

