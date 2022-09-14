Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Ogontz section where a man was shot multiple times.

The incident happened on the 1400 block of Widener Place around 10:46 pm Tuesday.

According to police, a 50-year-old man was shot in the chest, left arm, and groin. Police rushed the man to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where doctors placed him in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.