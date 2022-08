Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

The incident happened on Wednesday at the 3200 block of H Street around 7:19 pm.

According to police, a 25-year-old was shot multiple times, including once to the head. SEPTA police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:36 pm.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were found.